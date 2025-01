File photo: Investigators work the scene after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd earlier on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Bourbon Street terror attack is putting a spotlight on safety in other tourist districts, like Austin’s famous Sixth Street. There have been plans to open it up to vehicle traffic every day of the week.

Police Chief Lisa Davis says they have hired a crowd management expert and a crowd psychologist to help come up with plans for the future. They’re also looking to make curbs taller, which would create a barrier.