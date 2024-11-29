Copycat Bomb Threats On Thanksgiving Against CT Congress Members

The FBI is investigating copycat bomb threats on Thanksgiving directed at Connecticut Congressional members. Five out of seven of Connecticut’s Democratic representatives say they were notified that bombs had been planted in their homes or mailboxes.

John Larson, Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney and Rosa DeLauro said they’d been targeted. Senator Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, said he’d been threatened, too. No explosive devices were found. Two New York Republicans, Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik, got bogus bomb threats on Wednesday. Both have been chosen by President-elect Trump for cabinet posts.