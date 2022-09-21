Cornered By War, Putin Makes Another Nuclear Threat

Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)

(AP)–President Vladimir Putin says he won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, a threat that comes as Moscow is poised to annex swaths of Ukraine that Moscow has taken over after hastily called referendums there. While the West has heard such rhetoric from him before, the circumstances are starkly different.

In the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, set to start Friday, residents will be asked whether they want to become part of Russia — a vote certain to go Moscow’s way.

That means Russia could absorb those lands as early as next week. Some see that as a last-ditch attempt to force Ukraine and the West into accepting the current status quo in the conflict.