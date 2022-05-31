Cornyn Among Bipartisan Group Of Senators Discussing Gun Reform

Texas Senator John Cornyn is one of a bipartisan group of senators trying to find common ground on gun reform.

The Senate isn’t in session this week, but the group will meet remotely today to discuss gun control policy. Cornyn says the group will discuss background checks and potential limits on “what sort of firearms you can buy and own and maintain” with a criminal or mental health record.

The Republican said many issues should be discussed at the state level, but the Senate needs to take some steps at the national level.