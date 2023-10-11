Cornyn Among Republicans Calling For Iran Funding Freeze

Twenty Republican Senators including Texas’s John Cornyn are calling on the Biden Administration to freeze billion of dollars meant to be transferred to Iran.

The request comes after a Wall Street Journal Report claiming that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps worked with Hamas to plan the ongoing attacks on Israel.

The Senators said the six-billion-dollars could be used to support terrorism, even though the administration says the funds are only for humanitarian purposes. They are asking the President to rescind sanctions waivers that paved the way for the transfer.