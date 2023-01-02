Cornyn Announces Grant For UTRGV Mental Health Services

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley will be getting a federal grant to help provide mental health services to area school districts.

Republican Senator John Cornyn announced last week that the college will receive more than a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Safer Communities Act.

The money is designed to address concerns that a lack of adequate mental health services has led to a rise in mass shootings in schools. The grant focuses on helping local schools form partnerships with colleges and universities that can provide students who are trained in areas such as counseling, psychology and social work.