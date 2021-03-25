Cornyn Co-Sponsors Bill To Protect Federal Law Officers Outside U.S.

A bipartisan bill prompted by the killing in Mexico of Brownsville ICE agent Jaime Zapata has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The legislation would ensure that suspects who kill or attempt to kill federal officers in another country can be prosecuted in the U.S.

The bill, meant to clarify U.S. law, was filed in response to a federal appeals court ruling last year that vacated the murder convictions of two men who’d been found guilty of killing agent Zapata and wounding his partner Victor Avila in an ambush on their government vehicle near San Luis Potosi February 15th 2011.

The Washington D.C. appeals court vacated the convictions because the killing happened outside the U.S. The bill, called the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Law Enforcement Protection Act, was filed by Texas Senator John Cornyn along with Delaware Democratic Senator Chris Coons.