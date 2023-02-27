Cornyn, Cruz Float Resolution To Honor Texas Rangers On 200th Anniversary

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are co-sponsoring a resolution to honor the Texas Rangers for their 200 years of service.

The Austin-based Rangers are the oldest state law enforcement agency in North America. They investigate violent crimes, public corruption, cold cases, and officer-involved shootings, and provide bomb squad services and crisis negotiation.

Stephen F. Austin started the Rangers in 1823. Since then, they’ve taken such historic actions as ambushing Bonnie and Clyde and cleaning up after Hurricane Harvey.