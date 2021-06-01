Cornyn, Cuellar To Tour RGV Migrant Facilities, Push Migrant Management Measure

A bipartisan, bicameral delegation will be in the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday to push new federal legislation addressing the continued influx of Central American migrants into the U.S.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, South Texas Congressmen Henry Cuellar and Tony Gonzales, along with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema have introduced the Border Solutions Act. The comprehensive bill aims to improve the federal government’s capacity to manage the influx of migrants, to more quickly resolve their asylum claims, and to deter those who don’t have viable asylum claims from making the dangerous journey to the U.S. southern border.

The 4-member delegation has also sent a letter to the DHS secretary urging a commitment to an existing plan that would remove restrictions on non-essential travel through land ports of entry.

While in the Valley, the delegation will tour the Border Patrol’s migrant processing center in Donna, the adjacent shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Hidalgo International Bridge.