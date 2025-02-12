TEXAS

Cornyn Faces Tough Primary As Texas Grows More Conservative

FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Senator John Cornyn may be heading for the toughest primary season of his career. The four-term senator was in at the beginning of the GOP conquest of Texas, and he never lost an election until his unsuccessful bid for party leader last year.

Texas is becoming more conservative, and Cornyn’s popularity among Republican voters is down from his high in 2020. Attorney General Ken Paxton has hinted that he may challenge Cornyn in the GOP primary, and polls suggest that Paxton would win if the primary were held today.

