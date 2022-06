Senator John Cornyn is walking a tightrope lately in the debate over whether to limit gun rights.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell chose the Texas Republican to help lead a bipartisan effort to come up with gun control measures everyone can agree to. When Cornyn spoke about the issue at the Texas Republican Party Convention in Houston last Friday, members of his base greeted him with boos.

Cornyn is in his fourth term and reportedly has aspirations to be the Republican leader.