Cornyn Part Of GOP Coalition To Keep Trump On Ballot

Senator John Cornyn is part of a GOP coalition trying to keep former President Trump on the 2024 presidential ballot. Cornyn is among four-dozen Republicans to sign on to a Supreme Court brief in support of Trump.

The brief takes issue with arguments that the former president should be removed from the ballot because of his role in the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Cornyn says states should not be deciding who can run for president.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said it would consider whether Trump can appear on Colorado’s primary ballot after that state’s Supreme Court ruled to have him removed.