Cornyn, Paxton Exchange Barbs Amid Ongoing Rift In Texas GOP

File: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are going after each other as part of a rift in the Texas Republican Party.

File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

On Tuesday, Paxton took issue with Cornyn for voting in favor of a 95-billion-dollar aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that doesn’t address the border security crisis.

In an X post, Paxton referred to Cornyn as a RINO, or Republican in name only. Cornyn used the same platform to bring up the longstanding felony charges against Paxton.

Cornyn was the Texas attorney general before his election to the Senate, and Paxton has hinted that he may challenge Cornyn for his seat in 2026.

