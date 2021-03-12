TEXAS

Cornyn Pushes For Vaccines Amid Immigration Surge

File: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, attends a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The surge in illegal immigration at the southern border is bringing concerns about exposure to the coronavirus.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas has sent a letter to the head of Health and Human Services, encouraging them to vaccinate the Border Patrol. The Republican says the agents are forced to process illegals without knowing if they’re contagious.

The number of migrants who have tested positive for the coronavirus has nearly doubled in Texas. There have been plans to use the VA Health System to vaccinate agents.

