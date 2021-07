A bus with Democrats from the Texas Legislature arrive to board a private plane headed for Washington, D.C., Monday, July 12, 2021, in Austin, Texas. By leaving, Democrats again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after their walkout thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

U.S. Senator John Cornyn isn’t impressed with the Texas House Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on an election integrity bill. From the Senate floor on Tuesday, the Texas Republican called their walkout “an embarrassing dereliction of their duty and a shameful political stunt.” The Democrats say the bill they’re blocking amounts to voter suppression. Cornyn says they’re simply running away from a vote they know they can’t win.