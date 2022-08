Senator John Cornyn believes the country is in a recession after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The Texas Republican made the claim in The Dallas Morning News where he also panned the Inflation Reduction Act. Cornyn wrote it’ll just give struggling families and the middle class a tax hike, not a tax cut.

Meantime, the House is debating the bill today as it's just one step away from President Biden's desk.