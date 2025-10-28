US Senator John Cornyn’s support for a 2022 gun safety law is coming back to haunt him in the Republican primary season. Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Cornyn supported federal legislation that sought to enhance background checks for gun buyers and prevent illegal gun purchases. Afterward, the Texas GOP formally rebuked Cornyn, and President Donald Trump called him a RINO. Cornyn faces two primary challengers who accuse Cornyn of caving in to Democrats’ gun control demands and turning his back on gun owners.