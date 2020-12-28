Coronavirus Case Count Surpasses 50,000 In Hidalgo County

The number of people in Hidalgo County who have tested positive for the coronavirus has surpassed 50,000.

Since its presence was first confirmed in the county in mid-March, the virus has infected 50,032 residents. The milestone was reached Monday when Hidalgo County health officials reported 304 new coronavirus infections. The report also noted a total of 45,218 residents had recovered from COVID-19 over the 9-month period.

The number of Hidalgo County residents who have died of the disease stands at 2,181 – still the second-highest COVID death toll in the state. With four days left in the year, the death toll in Cameron County totals 1,172 – the seventh-highest in the state. Valleywide, 3,614 lives have been lost to COVID-19.