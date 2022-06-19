Coronavirus Cases, COVID Hospitalizations On The Rise Heading Into Summer

A week after the CDC categorized Hidalgo County as a high-risk area for contracting the coronavirus, the agency has now raised the transmission risk levels in Cameron and Willacy counties from low to medium.

The latest COVID-19 community map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only Starr County in the low-risk category. The CDC bases its designation on the number of new coronavirus cases and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVD patients.

Data from the Texas Department of Health Services show the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the 4-county area has nearly quadrupled in the past month.