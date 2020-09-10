Coronavirus Cases May Be Declining, But Valley Health Experts Warn Against Complacency

Despite occasional spikes, public health officials in the Valley say the number of people becoming infected with the coronavirus and the number of patients being hospitalized have, overall, been trending down. But Hidalgo County’s health authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, tells 710 KURV the number of people dying from COVID-19 remains high:

Dr. Melendez also says the county morgue and local funeral homes are still unable to handle the number of deceased in a timely manner. And with the expectation of an increase in coronavirus cases from the Labor Day weekend, Melendez says it’s too soon to say if schools will be able to reopen safely on September 28, as many districts had planned.