Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million In Texas, 95,000 In Rio Grande Valley

More ugly milestones are being reached in Texas that health officials say continue to be the result of too many Texans not taking the coronavirus seriously enough.

Coronavirus cases have now gone over 2 million, and the number of people in the hospital has topped 14,000. COVID-19 has killed more than 30,600 people in the state.

Here in the Valley, Hidalgo County has the third highest death toll in the state – 2,283 residents have died since the virus was first confirmed here in mid-March.

Cameron County has lost 1,219 residents – the 7th highest death toll in the state. 212 people have died in Starr County, 65 in Willacy County. That puts the 4-county death toll at 3,779.

Health officials say there’s nothing to suggest that hospitals and funeral homes will see any relief anytime soon as we continue to feel the impacts of the holiday get-togethers.