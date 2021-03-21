Coronavirus Doesn’t Care That It’s The NCAA Tournament

The coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of last year’s NCAA Tournament returned with a vengeance. Virginia Commonwealth was informed that multiple players had tested positive for COVID-19 during their pregame meal, forcing the Rams to miss their first-round game against Oregon and go straight into quarantine. VCU coach Mike Rhoades says, “It just stinks.” There were a few surprises on Saturday: Tiny Abilene Christian, a 14 seed, took down Texas when Joe Pleasant — a 58.8% free-throw shooter — canned two from the line with 1.2 seconds left. And defending champion and fourth-seeded Virginia got clipped by No. 13 Ohio.