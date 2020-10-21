Coronavirus Forces Closure Of Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

A coronavirus outbreak has forced the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office to shut its doors. The Sheriff’s Department says it’s still operating and deputies are still being dispatched, but the office is closed due to the presence of the coronavirus.

The department says for any emergencies, call 911. It adds that the Raymondville Police Department is assisting with those calls.

The closure of the sheriff’s office comes two days after the Willacy County Tax Office shut its doors after an undisclosed number of employees were exposed to the coronavirus. Officials say both offices will be closed for at least 10 days and are being thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.