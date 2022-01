A big increase in suspected Omicron coronavirus cases is shutting down the La Villa school district, east of Edinburg, for the rest of the week.

District officials have decided to cancel classes today and tomorrow to give time for a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all facilities. Classes are expected to resume Monday.

Officials say there’s been a surge of coronavirus cases across all grade levels. The district will hold a vaccination clinic next Tuesday at its multipurpose center.