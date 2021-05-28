Coronavirus Vaccination Rates On The Decline, Coronavirus Cases On The Rise

As there continues to be a decline in the number of people getting a coronavirus vaccine, local health officials are seeing a slow rise in the number of people getting infected and being hospitalized. And Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo tells 710 KURV, unlike last summer, many of those now getting sick with COVID-19 are younger folks:

(Audio: Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo )

Castillo says there’s no reason for anyone to be on the fence about getting any one of the vaccines, which are safe, protective, and widely available. He says people who have been vaccinated and don’t have a serious underlying medical condition can take off their masks and feel confident about going about their normal activities.