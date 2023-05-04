Coroner: 4 Dead In Killings In South Georgia Town

(AP) — A coroner says four people have been killed in the south Georgia city of Moultrie, including a fast food worker and two relatives of a gunman who took his own life.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that there is more than one crime scene, including one at a McDonald’s restaurant in Moultrie. Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson said there is no immediate threat to the public. Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said investigators are seeking more witnesses and information.

Police swarmed the McDonald’s restaurant on Thursday morning, shutting down traffic on one the main streets in the community of 15,000.