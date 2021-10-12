NATIONALTRENDING

Coroner: Gabby Petito Strangled 3-4 Weeks Before Found

FILE – This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

AP) — A coroner in Wyoming says slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled. The 22-year-old woman’s body was found last month near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference Tuesday he was prevented by Wyoming law from saying much more about the case. The coroner had earlier classified Petito’s death as a homicide but had not previously disclosed how she was killed.

Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

 

