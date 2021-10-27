NATIONAL

Coroner IDs Suspect In Boise Mall Shooting That Killed 2

By 21 views
0
Police and emergency crews respond to a reported shooting at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a Boise, Idaho mall shooting as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist. Police say Bergquist died at a hospital late Tuesday morning.

Police say he is believed to have killed two people and injured four others in the Monday afternoon shooting. The Ada County Coroner says Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard who first tried to stop the shooter, is one of the people who died.

Roberto Padilla Arguelles, a 49-year-old Rupert man, was also shot and killed. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who had been hospitalized in critical condition.

 

In Haiti, The Difficult Relationship Of Gangs And Business

Previous article

U.S. House Passes Bill To Protect Federal Law Officers Outside The U.S.

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL