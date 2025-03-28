Corrupt CBP Agent

A former Customs Agent in Texas is waking up in federal prison. Emanuel Celedon was sentenced this week for his role in a drug and human smuggling ring.

The 37-year old worked at the port of entry in Laredo. He admitted to taking bribes from a Mexican cartel in return for looking the other way when certain shipments arrived. He’ll be spending the next ten years locked up.

The U-S Attorney says in a statement that the criminal conduct “stands in stark contrast to the heroic work” that his fellow Customs agents were doing.