Corruption Continues At For-Profit Detention Center In La Villa

A correctional officer at the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa is himself behind bars amid accusations he smuggled a cellphone into the jail for one of the inmates.

Jose Martin Espinoza Jr. was taken into federal custody Monday along with a second man who was arrested Friday – both on charges of bribery and conflict of interest.

The McAllen Monitor reports Espinoza took money in exchange for smuggling the cellphone, while Abel Angel Solis facilitated the crime. Espinoza is the latest in a string of correctional officers at the jail in La Villa to be indicted on corruption charges. It was in 2019 when five jailers were indicted for smuggling drugs and other contraband in exchange for money and gifts. Another staffer was indicted at the same time for sexually assaulting an inmate.

In 2020, a correctional officer and a jail nurse were arrested also on bribery charges. The East Hidalgo Detention Center is a privately-run jail managed by GEO Group that houses federal inmates.