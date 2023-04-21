Cortez Makes Pitch For Disney World, Cites Dispute With DeSantis

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Tired of bickering with Governor DeSantis? Why not set up in Deep South Texas? Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has written to the CEO of Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, to extend an invitation to relocate to the Rio Grande Valley.

In the letter, Cortez notes the “challenges” Walt Disney World is facing resulting from the “executive rhetoric from Florida.” Cortez writes that should Disney ever consider moving the giant theme park out of Florida, it would be welcome in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cortez points to the region’s young workforce, fast-growing population, and its proximity to Mexico which creates a binational market. The letter ends with an invitation to Iger to visit the Valley.