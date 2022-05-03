Cortez To Biden: Tour The Border Before Title 42 Ends

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is inviting President Biden to visit Hidalgo County before Title 42 comes to an end May 23rd.

The invitation comes in a 2-page letter to Mr. Biden in which Cortez urges the President to come to the county before making “any substantial changes to current border policy.” Cortez writes that he has concerns about the CDC’s determination that Title 42 is no longer necessary, noting that Hidalgo County was hit especially hard by COVID-19. Cortez also says the expected surge in migrants to the Texas border once Title 42 is lifted will have an immediate impact on border communities.

Title 42 is a public health policy which the Trump administration put into place to immediately expel migrants – citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.