FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2021 file photo an emergency department sign is photographed at Kootenai Health, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Idaho's public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak,File)

The price of family premiums for employer-based healthcare is outpacing wage growth and inflation. Average premiums are up four-percent from last year and 47-percent from 2011, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Deductibles have surged over 68-percent in cost from a decade ago. Additionally, employees at smaller companies face deductibles up to 70-percent higher than those at larger firms. Currently, around 155 million Americans rely on employer-sponsored health coverage.