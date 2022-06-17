Costa Rica Chaos A Warning That Ransomware Threat Remains

FILE - Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles smiles during the opening plenary session at the Summit of the Americas June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. Costa Rica has been reeling from unprecedented ransomware attacks disrupting everyday life in the Central American nation for the last two months. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE - Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles smiles during the opening plenary session at the Summit of the Americas June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. Costa Rica has been reeling from unprecedented ransomware attacks disrupting everyday life in the Central American nation for the last two months. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) — Costa Rica has been reeling from unprecedented ransomware attacks disrupting everyday life in the Central American nation for the last two months.

The situation is raising questions about the United States’ role in protecting friendly nations from cyberattacks when Russian-based criminal gangs are targeting less developed countries in ways that could have major global repercussions.

Experts believe developing countries like Costa Rica are ripe targets for ransomware gangs, which have stopped going after “big-game” targets after several high-profile attacks last year, including a pipeline attack that led to major gas shortages in parts of the United States.