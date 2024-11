Some of the organic eggs sold at Costco are being recalled. This week the Food and Drug Administration announced nearly 11-thousand cartons are being recalled due to concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected products are the organic, pasture-raised, 24-count eggs sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand with a use-by date of January sixth, 2025. The recalled cartons were sold in 25 Costco’s in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.