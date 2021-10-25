Could There Be New Life For Edinburg’s Historic Citrus Theater?

It’s looking more likely that the old Citrus Theater in downtown Edinburg may be part of the overall effort to revitalize Edinburg’s city center.

A deal reportedly is being finalized to sell the historic theater to a commercial realtor. The buyer’s identity hasn’t been confirmed and there’s also no confirmation as to any plans for the theater. But theater owner Felipe Garcia tells the McAllen Monitor his goal has always been to see the theater restored.

The 80-year-old theater has sat empty since 1993. Garcia says he’s hoping to seal the deal for the sale around the middle of next month.