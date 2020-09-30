Country Star And Hit Elvis Songwriter Mac Davis Dies At 78

(AP) – Country star and hit Elvis songwriter Mac Davis has died. He was 78. His manager said Davis died on Tuesday after heart surgery.

Davis started his career writing hits for Presley, including “A Little Less Conversation” and “In the Ghetto.” The native of Lubbock, Texas, had a varied career over the years as a singer, actor and TV host and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. He was named ACM entertainer of the year in 1974 after the success of songs like “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me.”