County Commissioner Accuses Ocaranza Of ‘Playing Down’ Virus

An El Paso County Commissioner is accusing Health Authority Doctor Hector Ocaranza of downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic. During a meeting of the Commissioners Court Monday, Commissioner Carlos Leon said Ocaranza was trying to be “politically correct” when the doctor expressed a preference for personal responsibility over stricter shutdowns during an interview.

Leon urged Ocaranza to “sound the alarm” to the rest of the country about the severity of the situation in El Paso. Ocaranza denied playing down the virus, stating that the health authority is working hard to mitigate the spread.