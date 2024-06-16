TEXAS

County Commissioner Candidate Arrested For Posting Fake Racist Comments

A candidate for Fort Bend County commissioner is facing charges for allegedly using a fake Facebook account to post racist comments about himself. Taral Patel, a candidate for the county’s Precinct 3 commissioner, posted under the alias “Antonio Scalywag.”

Investigators say he made racist attacks against himself through that account, then issued a press release saying he had been a victim of racist comments. He allegedly used a photo of an uninvolved Needville man as his profile picture. Patel is charged with felony online impersonation and misdemeanor misrepresentation of identity.

