Harris County Commissioners Court will vote today on a proposal to raise the minimum wage for county employees and contract workers. If the agenda item is passed, it will raise the minimum wage to 20 dollars an hour for county employees and 21-65 an hour for workers on county-contracted jobs.

The proposal also provides for an annual increase to the minimum wage. Right now, the minimum wage for county employees is 15 dollars an hour, ever since the most recent increase in 2019.