County Democratic Party Chair Announces Resignation

The chairwoman the Democratic Party for Bexar County is recommending her own replacement pending her resignation. Monica Alcantara announced her resignation a few days after Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last week’s presidential election.

Alcantara held the local chair for the past four elections. Her resignation notice recommends the County Executive Committee elect Terri Flores Lopez to the open chair. Alcantara says her resignation is effective as of the election of her successor.