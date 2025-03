The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Sheriff Christine Kohler.

According to a post to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Sunday, Deputy Kohler passed away this past Thursday, the 13th, one day after being reported missing.

Last Wednesday, a Clear Alert was issued for Kohler, who was last seen that afternoon around 2 o’clock, in the seven-thousand block of Santa Fe Drive in Houston. The cause of death has not been released yet.