County Escapee Is Back In Custody

An escaped Harris County inmate is back in custody after a 12-hour overnight manhunt.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joshua Nigel Thomas Sanders had escaped following a court appearance at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Houston Thursday. At around 3:30 p.m. as authorities prepared to return him to jail, Sanders got into a woman’s car, holding her at knifepoint. The vehicle crashed on Commerce Street and Sanders got away by jumping into the Buffalo Bayou.

Deputies say Sanders was eventually arrested at a family member’s home in the Cloverleaf area at 3 a.m. Two others were arrested for aiding him.