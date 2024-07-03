County Fires Two Jailers For Second Time

Two Tarrant County jailers who are indicted for murder and out on bond got notice Wednesday that they are fired. It is the second time the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has taken this action against now former detention officer Rafael Moreno and Joel Garcia.

Garcia was terminated from his county job where he held the rank of lieutenant and was a supervisor. Both men were indicted for murder last Friday in connection with the death on April 21st of a former U.S. Marine and jail inmate Anthony Johnson Jr. His death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner after he was pepper-sprayed and held down so he could not breath during a struggle in the jail.

The sheriff’s office initially reported he died from a medical emergency when he refused to leave his cell during a security sweep.