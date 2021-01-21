County Health Officials Want Change In Way Coronavirus Vaccines Are Distributed

Cameron County health officials are expressing their frustrations over a number of issues related to a persistent, and now worsening, COVID-19 crisis. County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says the county is not receiving enough coronavirus vaccines, and he tells 710 KURV the doses they are getting are not getting into the arms of enough people who need them:

(Audio: Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo)

Castillo is also echoing the frustration of County Judge Eddie Trevino over not enough residents taking the health and safety measures that are known to slow the spread of the virus.

Castillo says the result is hospitals are back in the situation where they’re quickly running out of beds for COVID-19 patients. And with many other regions of Texas in the same boat, Castillo worries there may not be enough additional medical teams available to deploy to meet the high demand.