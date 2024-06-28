County Jailers Indicted For Murder

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is revealing that two employees at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth have been indicted on murder charges in the death of an inmate.

Thirty-seven year old detention officer Rafael Moreno and 48-year old lieutenant Joel Garcia were indicted by a grand jury earlier this week. Anthony Johnson, Jr. died in that facility in April during a struggle, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by mechanical and chemical asphyxia.

Moreno and Garcia were fired by Sheriff Bill Waybourn in May, but the pair were reinstated under civil service rules. The case is now in the hands of the Tarrant County DA’s office.