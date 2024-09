Fort Bend County Judge KP George is out on bond following his arrest for a social media hoax intended to help him get elected.

A Fort Bend County grand jury indicted George on Thursday for misrepresenting the identity of a candidate. He turned himself in that evening.

During his 2022 reelection campaign, George claimed he was the victim of “racist and xenophobic” attacks. His former chief of staff was arrested in June on a felony charge of online misrepresentation.