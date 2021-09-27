County Officials: 2020 Election Audits Unnecessary

Officials in three of the four Texas counties whose 2020 election results are being audited by the state say it’s an unnecessary move.

Harris, Dallas and Tarrant County officials insist that their 2020 election results are accurate, and that the audit by the secretary of state’s office is a partisan gesture designed to undermine confidence in the results.

Harris County elections administrator Isabel Longoria says the county has already confirmed the 2020 outcome several times. Gov. Greg Abbott defended the audits in a TV interview on Sunday.