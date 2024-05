Over 50 people are facing charges after police broke up a cockfighting event in Bexar County. County sheriff’s deputies responded to an anonymous tip Friday, busting an event being held at a residence on the south side of Bexar County.

The organizer, Paul Morales, was arrested and charged with a felony, while the 50 attendees were charged with misdemeanors. Police found over 200 roosters, along with weapons and drugs. Deputies also discovered “gaffs,” metal blades used during cockfights.