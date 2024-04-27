County Sheriff Addresses High Rate Of Jail Deaths

The sheriff of Tarrant County is addressing questions around the high number of inmate deaths at the county jail. Sheriff Bill Waybourn said an investigation is underway into the most recent death at the jail, a Marine veteran with mental health issues.

NBC 5 reported that records show over 60 inmates have died at the jail since 2017, with the county commissioner calling for a DOJ investigation into the facility. Waybourn asked residents to be patient, and called for more resources to help people with mental health issues.